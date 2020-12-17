Rajeev Shukla set to become BCCI vice-president

Rajeev Shukla hasn’t been a BCCI office-bearer before but was Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) secretary till 2017. (Express Photo)

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla is likely to become the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while former India cricketer Brijesh Patel is likely to continue as IPL chairman for a second term.

The Indian Express understands that the board members have decided not to have any election, but instead fill the vacant posts through unanimous decisions. The BCCI will choose its vice-president and two members of the IPL Governing Council at its Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on December 24.

It’s learnt that everyone has agreed to the choice of Shukla as the next vice-president and he will be filing his nomination on Thursday.

Shukla hasn’t been a BCCI office-bearer before but was Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) secretary till 2017. He was also the IPL chairman till 2018.

It is understood that the electoral officer hasn’t counted Shukla’s term as IPL chairman to decide the cooling-off period as it was considered the board’s sub-committee before the adoption of the Lodha Committee recommendations a year ago.

Shukla has been the UPCA nominee for the BCCI AGM and his candidature has been cleared by the BCCI electoral officer in the final list provided to the members.

Shukla wasn’t available for comment.

Meanwhile, in a notice, board secretary Jay Shah has informed all members to undergo RT-PCR tests, which detect Covid-19, before coming for the AGM. The board will test them again in Ahmedabad before they are allowed to attend the AGM.

