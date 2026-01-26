‘Pakistan is intervening in the matter without any reason’: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup ouster

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said that Pakistan are needlessly intervening in the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup situation and provoking as well as misleading the latter country. Bangladesh was on Saturday replaced in the showpiece event by Scotland after the Bangladesh government and the Bangladesh Cricket Board refused to let their team travel to India citing security concerns.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi had also criticized the decision of replacing Bangladesh and blasted ICC for “double standards,” saying Bangladesh was treated unfairly. He added that Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup would be decided at the highest government level, pending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s return from abroad. The PCB had also urged the ICC to consider a hybrid model for Bangladesh, similar to Pakistan’s arrangement, which allows Pakistan to play all its T20 World Cup matches in Colombo.