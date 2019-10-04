Rajat Sharma to represent DDCA at BCCI AGM

Eleven of the 15 members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association’s (DDCA) apex council on Thursday nominated president Rajat Sharma as its representative for the Indian cricket board’s AGM, which is scheduled to be held on October 23.

The apex council met on Thursday and forwarded a resolution to the BCCI electoral officer and CoA. “We, the members of Apex Council of the DDCA, hereby convey our complete and unequivocal trust in the leadership of Mr. Rajat Sharma, President, DDCA. We also declare and affirm his nomination as DDCA Representative on the BCCI, including for inclusion of his name in the electoral roll for the forthcoming BCCI elections.

“Our formal resolution so nominating him under Article 18(4)(q) of the Articles of Association of the DDCA has been separately sent to you along with the prescribed Representative Nomination Form.”

Joint Secretary Rajan Manchanda said that there was never any doubt over Sharma being their representative in the BCCI. “It’s unfortunate that some people started a negative campaign with their own vested interests in mind, thus tarnishing DDCA’s image.”

The apex council also cautioned BCCI against DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara’s attempts to nominate himself as the representative of the state unit for the AGM. “We, the undersigned, wish to assert that this action of Vinod Tihara is in utter defiance of the decision of the Apex Council of which he had full knowledge, and is in breach of the Articles of Association of the DDCA, both amounting to serious misconduct.”

The resolution, while pointing out to his anti-DDCA activities, further stated that Tihara is “not a person fit or appropriate for such a responsible role as DDCA Representative.

Tihara had questioned how DDCA president Sharma appointed himself as the representative of the state unit without the approval of the general body.

In a letter to the electoral officer of the BCCI earlier this week, Tihara had stated that Sharma had appointed himself as the representative of the DDCA to BCCI with following proper procedure.

“Rajat Sharma through the executive committee has taken the decision and has appointed himself as the representative of DDCA to BCCI. It is most humbly submitted that the Articles of Association of DDCA mandate that the general body of DDCA shall appoint its representative to BCCI,” Tihara’s letter had stated.