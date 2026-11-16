Patidar smashes blistering SMAT century with 13 sixes after declining India A call-up

Days after he turned down a call-up to the India A 50-overs side for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar produced the first hundred of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Assam.

In a brutal takedown of the Assam attack at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Patidar cantered to a 41-ball century before rapidly switching gears to record an unbeaten 135 off 48 deliveries.

Walking in at number five, Patidar had motored along to 48 off 24 balls at the end of the 15th over. He doubled up his tally in the last five, smashing 87 off 24 balls. The knock comprised 13 whopping sixes and eight fours.