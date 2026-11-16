Patidar smashes blistering SMAT century with 13 sixes after declining India A call-up

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Days after he turned down a call-up to the India A 50-overs side for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar produced the first hundred of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Assam.
In a brutal takedown of the Assam attack at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Patidar cantered to a 41-ball century before rapidly switching gears to record an unbeaten 135 off 48 deliveries.
Walking in at number five, Patidar had motored along to 48 off 24 balls at the end of the 15th over. He doubled up his tally in the last five, smashing 87 off 24 balls. The knock comprised 13 whopping sixes and eight fours.
Rajat Patidar smoked unbeaten 135 in just 38 balls in SMAT. 🥶 https://t.co/Gf7mcQiitQ
— Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) November 16, 2026
It was only Patidar’s second T20 century since his famous unbeaten 112 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL Eliminator match in 2022.
Last week, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the 33-year-old Patidar had turned down the call-up to the India A side that will compete in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar, starting November 20. It was stated that Patidar his current injury-management issues as a reason to not consider him for the 50-overs format.
“Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries. Accordingly, he has been withdrawn from the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup,” the BCCI statement read.
Patidar has emerged as one of the strongest forces in the T20 format since last year, having led RCB to back-to-back title victories in the IPL. Patidar enjoyed his best season in the league earlier this year, having smashed 501 runs in 15 matches with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 192.69 and 42 sixes. He has yet to play a T20I for India.