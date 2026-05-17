Rajat Patidar ruled out of RCB’s IPL 2026 clash against PBKS

Rajat Patidar (C) of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during Match 54 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, India, on May 10, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar missed the team’s crucial IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on Sunday, with vice-captain Jitesh Sharma stepping in to lead the side.

Jitesh walked out for the toss in Patidar’s absence, with Shreyas Iyer, as RCB looked to move closer to sealing a place in the IPL 2026 Playoffs. A victory against Punjab Kings would take Bengaluru to 18 points and confirm qualification for the knockout stage.

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Patidar’s absence comes as a setback for RCB, given the excellent form he has shown this season. The right-hander has scored 337 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 192.57 and has been one of the driving forces behind Bengaluru’s strong campaign. He was not included in the impact subs list either. RCB brought in Venkatesh Iyer to strengthen the line-up as well as Suyash Sharma.