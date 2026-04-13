‘Rajat Patidar should replace Tilak Varma? There is a debate’: Kamran Akmal reacts to RCB’s 18-run win over MI

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Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting performance, highlighting captain Rajat Patidar for setting the pace in their 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 on Sunday.
The right-hander scored 53 runs off 20 balls, boosting RCB’s innings after Phil Salt and Virat Kohli put up 120 runs for the first wicket. Akmal pointed out how Patidar’s aggressive style changed the game’s momentum, especially his attack on the spinners early on.
“He hit three sixes in his first five balls. The reverse sweep six was the best one,” Akmal said on the “Game Plan” podcast, explaining that the RCB captain immediately pressured the bowlers and forced MI to change their strategies.
The former wicketkeeper-batter also commented on Patidar’s rise, suggesting his recent performances have brought him into discussions for the national team. “The way Rajat came and played, he has set a different level,” Akmal said, adding that there’s an ongoing debate in India about his role in the T20 team. “There is a debate about whether Patidar should replace Tilak Varma, and Shreyas Iyer should come in place of Suryakumar Yadav,” he said, noting the growing competition for spots in the Indian middle order.
Drawing a comparison to another high-scoring game in the tournament, Akmal mentioned that while Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 219 after a similar start against Punjab Kings, RCB excelled by maximising their advantage. “They were 115 in 10 overs. It was the same start that SRH had in their game, and they made 219. RCB, on the other hand, made 240. That was the difference between winning and losing,” he said. Akmal also credited Phil Salt for his bold batting at the top, pointing out how he challenged the fast bowlers from the start and ensured RCB maintained a high scoring rate during the powerplay.
“The way RCB batted and the way Phil Salt batted… usne chhel diya fast bowlers ko,” he said. emphasising the aggressive approach that characterised RCB’s innings on a pitch with short boundaries and little room for error. Akmal attributed RCB’s consistency to their evolution since winning the title last year, noting a clear change in their mindset, clarity in roles, and execution under pressure. “They have become a different team since they became champions,” he said, suggesting that the confidence from their success has led to more confident performances this season.
In contrast, he expressed concern about MI’s difficulties this season, especially after their third straight loss, noting that a team of their stature should respond better in critical situations.
“On the other hand, what has happened to MI? Such a big team. They have had three straight losses,” Akmal observed, highlighting the significant difference between the two teams at present and how RCB has advanced in both confidence and execution. RCB will next face Lucknow Super Giants in a home game on Wednesday, while MI will play Punjab Kings at home on Thursday.
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