‘Rajat Patidar should replace Tilak Varma? There is a debate’: Kamran Akmal reacts to RCB’s 18-run win over MI

Rajat Patidar (C) of Royal Challengers Bengaluru plays a shot during Match 20 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 12, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting performance, highlighting captain Rajat Patidar for setting the pace in their 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 on Sunday.

The right-hander scored 53 runs off 20 balls, boosting RCB’s innings after Phil Salt and Virat Kohli put up 120 runs for the first wicket. Akmal pointed out how Patidar’s aggressive style changed the game’s momentum, especially his attack on the spinners early on.

“He hit three sixes in his first five balls. The reverse sweep six was the best one,” Akmal said on the “Game Plan” podcast, explaining that the RCB captain immediately pressured the bowlers and forced MI to change their strategies.