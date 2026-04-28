Rajat Patidar reacts to RCB’s nine-wicket win over DC: ‘On flat pitches, you need the bowling’

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed a commanding nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, led by outstanding new ball spells from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who shared seven wickets between them.

Captain Rajat Patidar credited his bowlers for setting up the win, but admitted that he was surprised by how the pitch behaved after he won the toss and elected to field first.

“Absolutely. Even I am surprised the way wicket played. All credit goes to the bowlers, Bhuvi and Hazlewood. They hit the right areas. The swing was normal, but the good thing was we got early wickets, and that kept us in the driving seat. The way Suyash bowled, stump to stump, it was really good to see,” Patidar said during the post-match presentation.