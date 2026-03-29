‘This win, we dedicate to the 11 fans who we lost’: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar after victory vs SRH in IPL opener

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players stand in silence to pay respects to victims of the Chinnaswamy stampeded tragedy ahead of the IPL 2026 opener. (CREIMAS for IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar dedicated their win in the Indian Premier League opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad to the 11 fans who lost their lives last year in the Chinnaswamy stampede during RCB’s title celebrations. “This win, we dedicate to the 11 fans who we lost,” he said in a video on RCB’s X handle. RCB batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik also talked about the emotional occasion, ” I must say it was pretty emotional. At the start, when we all stood in pin drop silence. It was nice that we honoured them.”

Patidar also talked about the 11 fans, saying that it was always a “bad feeling” to miss family members. “Of course you feel bad when you miss your family member. I will say family member because everyone who has supported us over the years, I think they are kind of a family to us and we miss them and I don’t have words to say right now,” he said in the post-match press conference on Saturday.