‘This win, we dedicate to the 11 fans who we lost’: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar after victory vs SRH in IPL opener

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar dedicated their win in the Indian Premier League opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad to the 11 fans who lost their lives last year in the Chinnaswamy stampede during RCB’s title celebrations. “This win, we dedicate to the 11 fans who we lost,” he said in a video on RCB’s X handle. RCB batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik also talked about the emotional occasion, ” I must say it was pretty emotional. At the start, when we all stood in pin drop silence. It was nice that we honoured them.”
Patidar also talked about the 11 fans, saying that it was always a “bad feeling” to miss family members. “Of course you feel bad when you miss your family member. I will say family member because everyone who has supported us over the years, I think they are kind of a family to us and we miss them and I don’t have words to say right now,” he said in the post-match press conference on Saturday.
On Saturday, players and match officials observed a one-minute silence ahead of the IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to pay tribute to the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in a stampede last year.
𝗔 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 – let’s take you to the team’s dressing room for more! ❤️🔥
Yet another chase masterclass from Virat, Dev’s supreme knock, Duffy’s deadly spell making it a sensational debut, Salty’s jaw dropping fielding, and the love of our… pic.twitter.com/CT6xdat6rF
— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2026
The fans died in a stampede last June near the city’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title triumph. The incident occurred when a massive crowd gathered to celebrate, leading to overcrowded gates, poor security control, and a tragic crush, resulting in over 50 injuries and 11 deaths.
The BCCI had earlier cancelled the IPL 2026 opening ceremony as a mark of respect for the fans who died in the stampede. As a tribute to the victims, 11 seats have been retired and will remain permanently unoccupied for all future IPL and international matches at the venue.
A commemorative plaque was unveiled near the stadium’s inner entrance by the state’s home minister and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad on the day of the opener.
All RCB players wore jerseys with the number 11 during pre-match warm-ups for the season opener.. Approximately Rs 7 crore was invested to improve crowd management infrastructure following the tragedy.
(With agency inputs)
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