Rajat Patidar reacts to RCB’s two-wicket win over MI: ‘We didn’t deserve to win this match’

Rajat Patidar (C) of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during Match 54 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, India, on May 10, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may have won a thrilling contest over the Mumbai Indians by two wickets, but captain Rajat Patidar was critical of his team’s run chase of 167, admitting they did not deserve to be on the winning side.

RCB eventually scraped home by two wickets in the last over thanks largely to Krunal Pandya’s outstanding 73 off 46 balls, but Patidar felt the target should have been chased more comfortably.

“Our bowlers did a tremendous job to restrict them. That was easily chaseable, but to be honest, we didn’t deserve to win this match. We should have chased that target easily. We have a batting line-up capable enough,” Patidar said after the match.