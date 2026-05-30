Rajat Patidar on India comeback after strong IPL 2026: ‘Not looking forward’

Before Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)’s IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans, Rajat Patidar was presented with a topic that has followed him through much of the season – a potential return to India’s T20I setup.

Patidar, however, had little interest in discussing it.

“I’m not looking forward to any selection regarding India. So, I’m not looking forward for it,” the RCB captain said on the eve of the final.

It is easy to understand why his name has entered the selection debate. Patidar has scored 486 runs in 14 matches this season while simultaneously leading RCB into a second successive IPL final. His performances have come in a batting line-up built around clearly defined roles, with Patidar often providing the acceleration in the middle overs.

That same outlook was evident when Patidar was asked whether he could envision himself one day leading India in T20 cricket.

“I don’t visualise to be the T20 captain of India. But at the same time, every captain wants to win the trophies. So last year we did it, but again it’s a new season. You cannot keep talking about 2025, what we have done. You have to be more in the present and do whatever best you can do to win the title. What has changed from last year? To be honest, I don’t think we have changed anything.”

RCB enter the final carrying the confidence of a side that has established itself as one of the IPL’s most consistent teams in recent seasons. While Patidar’s individual contributions have been significant, he believes the franchise’s evolution has been driven by a broader shift in mindset rather than the influence of a few star performers.

“My observation is on the players. I think before, there were just one or two players the team depended on. But my observation is that every player takes responsibility when he is going to bat or when he is bowling. So I think responsibility is the main word that every individual is thinking about.”

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He added: “So, responsibility and keenness to do for the team. And having the same mindset that we are not here to just play qualifiers and all. We are here to play the finals and win the finals. So I think this mindset has changed.”

That mentality, according to Patidar, has remained intact even after RCB lifted the trophy in 2025. Rather than approaching this season as defending champions, the team has tried to treat it as a fresh challenge.

“Honestly, I don’t think we have changed anything. We are thinking differently. We are in the same mindset. But as I said earlier also, that we are not here to defend anything with the mindset of defending champion.”

“We have an opportunity to win one more title. We have to keep that sort of mindset that we are here to win the title, not defending anything that we have done in 2025. It’s a new season. It’s a new opportunity to do it again in 2026.”

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Beyond tactics and results, Patidar also spoke about the role he plays in helping younger players handle the pressure of playing for RCB. Having experienced those emotions himself earlier in his career, he believes reassurance is often more important than technical advice.

“I always like to spend time with them, first of all. I always try to tell them that it’s important to be yourself. To be on your strength. Because I faced this. I was there in this situation when I was in 2021.”

“Of course, there was anxiety, nervousness. And I keep telling them the same thing. You don’t need to look at who is standing in front of you. Who is there in your team? You are here because you deserve.”

“So it’s important to be yourself. Focus on your strength. Rather than focussing more on what is not in your control. So I always like to tell them the control levels. That’s it.”