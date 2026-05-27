Patidar leads from front as all-round show takes RCB to 2nd successive IPL final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru get within one game of defending title as skipper Rajat Patidar’s 33-ball unbeaten 93 blows away Gujarat Titans

In Virat Kohli’s career, 18.4 triggers memories of one shot – that off Pakistan’s Haris Rauf in Melbourne during the 2022 T20 World Cup. At Dharamshala, there was one shot that made Kohli jump off his chair in the dugout, with his jaws on the floor as he covered his mouth in disbelief at what he had witnessed.

Kagiso Rabada, among the bowlers of the tournament, had already endured a costly first spell (39 runs conceded in three overs) when he returned for his last in the 17th over. A back-of-length delivery, that has troubled most batsmen, should have bothered Rajat Patidar too. But the RCB skipper picked the length early, stood on his toes and the bat swing did the rest – sending the ball over covers for a six. 16.4 will be Patidar’s ‘Hang in the Louvre’.

It was the highlight of an incredible T20 innings that took Patidar to an unbeaten 93 off 33 balls and the team to a score of 254/5, as RCB steamrolled Gujarat Titans by 92 runs to return to the IPL final, laying down a marker for the other three sides in contention.

Titans brought down to knees

Prior to Tuesday’s knock, Patidar had already hit 14 sixes in this campaign. In the middle overs, no other batsman has dictated the game more, and made an impact as much as Patidar has. Spin or pace, it has hardly mattered to him. When he arrived in the middle, RCB had wobbled a bit off track. The two-paced pitch didn’t allow him to start fluently as he was 22 off 14. But off the next 19 balls, he hit 71, with 64 coming in fours (4) and sixes (8).

Dropped twice in the 14th over bowled by Prasidh Krishna, Patidar was simply unstoppable from there. Anything short landed either over the mid-wicket fence or the cover boundary. If the bowlers tried to cramp him for room, he would just flick it behind square. For the next India T20 squad selection, Patidar’s name should be on the team sheet regardless of who else makes it.

Losing the plot

Up until the 14th over of the first innings, GT were in the game. RCB had aced the Powerplay. Against the team with the best Powerplay bowling record this season, RCB had managed their joint-highest returns of the summer – 76/1. Before Patidar arrived, Kohli had looked good to make this night his own with a 25-ball 43. The innings had five boundaries, including a disdainful pull that scorched the turf off Rabada. But thanks to Jason Holder and Rashid Khan, Gujarat made a comeback when the second over of Kulwant Khejroliya, who was playing for the first time this season, signalled the tide change.

Also Read | With calm mind and without frills, Patidar has become man for big occasions

Right through this season, when the game is in the balance, RCB have invariably found a moment when they wrestle control, raising their game. It happened against Chennai Super Kings early in the season, and against GT on Tuesday. Here that moment arrived between overs 14-16, when RCB racked up 61 runs. In the space of 18 deliveries, Patidar and Krunal Pandya hit a stunning six boundaries and four sixes. That sort of impetus arriving just before the death overs started knocked the stuffing out of the opposition. In the next four overs, 65 runs came effortlessly as at a venue where 200-plus totals were often not enough to defend, RCB piled on 254/5 – the highest ever in a IPL playoff game.

Over in Powerplay

They may have posted 200-plus totals and have chased targets above the mark, But GT are a batting outfit with limitations. A target of 255 seemed beyond their reach. Along with the scoreboard pressure, RCB knew that if they dismissed the top three, their ticket to a second successive final would be confirmed in no time. And by the end of the Powerplay, they had both their feet in Sunday’s title clash.

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B Sai Sudharsan started on a resounding note, but after playing a cut shot off Jacob Duffy, he lost grip on the bat, which fell and bounced back onto the stumps for a weird hit wicket dismissal. Three deliveries later, skipper Shubman Gill went for a flick off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but ended up missing it altogether to hear the stumps rattle.

It was now left to Jos Buttler, who counter-attacked briefly before Josh Hazlewood’s cutter ended his stay. The Powerplay still had seven deliveries left but the chase was effectively over. Rasikh Salam’s twin strikes in the sixth over, including an exceptional caught-and-bowled effort, meant GT had lost half its side inside the first six overs. They now head to Chandigarh for Qualifier II.

Brief Scores: RCB 254 for 5 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 93 no, Virat Kohli 43, Krunal Pandya 43, Jason Holder 2/39). GT 162 for 19.3 overs (Rahul Tewatia 68, Jacob Duffy 3/39, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/28, Josh Hazlewood 1/39, Raskh Salam )