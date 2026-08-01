Rajat Patidar to lead Central Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026, Rinku named vice-captain

Rajat Patidar will lead the defending champions, Central Zone, in the 2026-27 edition of the Duleep Trophy, starting August 23. Uttar Pradesh batter Rinku Singh, who missed out on a spot in the Central squad last year, was named as Patidar’s deputy.
Having beaten South Zone in last year’s final, Central will open their campaign in the semi-final at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Patidar had led Central to their first title in a decade last year. He emerged as the highest run-getter in the tournament with 382 runs, including a century in the final in Bengaluru.
Patidar’s Madhya Pradesh teammate Saransh Jain, who recently received his maiden Test call-up for India’s forthcoming tour to Sri Lanka, has also been named in the squad. With the Test tour set to conclude on August 27, Jain is expected to be available for selection for the semi-final that begins three days later on August 30.
Vidarbha opener Aman Mokhade, who enjoyed a breakout Ranji Trophy campaign last season, has been included in the side alongside statemate Yash Rathod. The 25-year-old Mokhade racked up 760 runs in 11 innings as Vidarbha narrowly missed out on the Ranji Trophy knockouts. He was recently picked for India A’s unofficial Test tour to Sri Lanka, scoring 49 runs in a 10-wicket in Galle.
Vidarbha pacers Yash Thakur and Nachiket Bhute helm the bowling attack alongside MP seam all-rounder Arshad Khan. India left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey will take charge of the spin attack, with selectors taking another punt on wrist-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. The Uttar Pradesh bowler, who had last played First-Class cricket six years ago, recently returned to red-ball action after finding himself in the the national selectors’ radar.
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Despite his limited long-format profile, the 26-year-old Ansari was picked as a net bowler for India’s home Test match against Afghanistan in June. He subsequently travelled with the India A squad to Sri Lanka and went wicket-less in the second unofficial Test last month.
Central Zone squad for Duleep Trophy: Rajat Patidar (captain), Rinku Singh (vice-captain), Aryan Juyal (wicketkeeper), Saransh Jain, Aman Mokhade, Kunal Chandela, Zeeshan Ansari, Aryan Pandey, Arshad Khan, Ayush Pandey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathod (wk), Yash Thakur and Nachiket Bhute.
Lalith Kalidas is a Senior Sub-Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express (digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage.
Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him:
Professional Background
Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit.
Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'.
Experience: He has over five years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group).
Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College.
Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who represented Kerala in state-level tournaments, which often informs his technical analysis of the game.
Notable Recent Work & Beats
Series Coverage: He has been extensively covering the India vs. South Africa series (2024–2025), including tactical breakdowns of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma.
Investigative Journalism: He recently authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association.
Major Events: He was part of the team that covered the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.
IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players.
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