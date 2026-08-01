Rajat Patidar to lead Central Zone in Duleep Trophy 2026, Rinku named vice-captain

Rajat Patidar will lead the defending champions, Central Zone, in the 2026-27 edition of the Duleep Trophy, starting August 23. Uttar Pradesh batter Rinku Singh, who missed out on a spot in the Central squad last year, was named as Patidar’s deputy.

Having beaten South Zone in last year’s final, Central will open their campaign in the semi-final at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Patidar had led Central to their first title in a decade last year. He emerged as the highest run-getter in the tournament with 382 runs, including a century in the final in Bengaluru.

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