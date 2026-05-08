Rajat Patidar on defending IPL title with RCB: ‘What we did was in 2025, this is a new season’

IPL 2026: RCB fell short by nine runs while chasing in Lucknow despite staying in the hunt to track the score down. (CREIMAS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar said his side is not carrying the burden of being the defending champions despite their nine-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Thursday.

“We’re not playing as defending champions this season. We have an opportunity to become champions once again,” Patidar said after the match.

“So we don’t have any mindset that we have to defend. We have to play an attacking game, and with an attacking mindset, we have another opportunity to become champions again this year.

ALSO READ | Prince Yadav’s 3-wicket haul and Mitchell Marsh’s 111 power LSG past RCB in last-over thriller