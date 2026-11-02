Rajat Paliwal banned the scoreboard, so Delhi told him he’d made a hundred

Rajat Paliwal has his idiosyncrasies.

On Monday, the Services captain ended a two-year wait for a Ranji Trophy century with an unbeaten 111 against Delhi. Yet, save for the applause of the opposition, he had no means of knowing he had reached the milestone. His scores are never shown on the scoreboard; the scorers have been instructed accordingly.

“I have been following this since COVID. The scoreboard draws attention, so I have taken it out of the picture entirely so that I concentrate only on the game. Today, I realised I had scored a century only through the reaction of the Delhi players,” he told reporters at Palam’s Airforce Complex Ground.

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Tuesday marks the start of his 16th year with Services, a career that has yielded 7,028 runs and 20 centuries before this one. The 21st, though, carried a significance of its own.

“This hundred is very special, especially because the team had lost four wickets for 40-odd runs and we needed this knock. This has come after a long time and at a critical juncture before a break, to set the tone for the next phase.”

Paliwal had walked in at 27/3, on a pitch he described as one that “may not look dangerous at first, but sudden balls can behave unpredictably.” With no steady partner at the other end, Services’ second-highest score being 33, he built vital stands with the tail and took his side to 266.

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The innings followed an unbeaten 48 against Bengal and 44 against Maharashtra, the start of a comeback after a 2025/26 season in which he made 264 runs.

“The previous season was not good, I’ll admit. But I prepared well for this season. I started my preparation in May itself, and then performed in a competitive Inter-Services tournament. When you have runs under your belt, that confidence transitions into your Ranji Trophy performance as well. That is what happened with me.”

At 34, Paliwal is reworking his game to prolong his career.

“Until my thirties, my focus was only on my skills. But as I grew older, I realised that I need to work on both my fitness and my body to stay on top of my game. Paras Dogra has been an inspiration in this regard. He became a Ranji Trophy champion in his forties. When you look at him consistently performing at that age, you feel confident about yourself as well.”

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For Delhi, Aman Chaudhary was the most effective bowler, taking four wickets in only his second senior fixture. The 21-year-old left-arm spinner, who models his game on Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath and is pursuing English honours, said:

“I can only thank the selectors for picking me after watching me only in the nets. Before this season, I had played only one Cooch Behar Trophy match.”

The day, however, belonged to Paliwal, who at 34 carries burdens beyond the boundary rope.

As he posed for photographs, he asked that his team’s front-of-shirt sponsor be kept in the frame. The reason was simple: “We overcame numerous challenges to finally get a sponsor on board. Warna Services ko kaun hi poochta hai? [Else, who cares about Services?]”

Paliwal’s fight is to ensure people do.

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Brief scores: Services 266 all out in 88 overs (Rajat Paliwal 111 not out; Aman Chaudhary 4/79) vs Delhi