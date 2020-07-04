Rajasthan plans world’s third largest cricket stadium

IPL matches in Jaipur are played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The new stadium will be 25 km away from Jaipur, said the RCA secretary. (File Photo/BCCI) IPL matches in Jaipur are played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. The new stadium will be 25 km away from Jaipur, said the RCA secretary. (File Photo/BCCI)

Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near state capital Jaipur, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday.

When completed, it will be the third largest cricket stadium in the world after re-constructed Motera (1.10 lakh) and the MCG (just over 100,000).

It is learnt that a new stadium is brainchild of RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot, son of current Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“The stadium will come up near Chomp village, which is 25 kms from Jaipur,” Sharma said.

“The stadium will have facilities for indoor games, sports training academies, a club house and parking for nearly 4,000 vehicles. It will also have two practice grounds, which can be used for Ranji Trophy matches,” Sharma said.

Besides, there will be two restaurants for spectators, 30 practice nets for players and a press conference room with a seating capacity of 250 people.

The RCA plans to start the work on the stadium within four months.

