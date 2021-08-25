IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals sign Tabraiz Shamsi as second replacement

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced the signing of South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE from 19th September 2021. The left-arm leg spinner from Johannesburg, is the second replacement player for the franchise.

31-year-old Shamsi represents The Titans in South Africa’s domestic cricket and made his international debut for South Africa during a bilateral T20I series against England in 2017.

The left-arm leg spinner has since picked up 45 wickets in 39 T20Is, along with 32 wickets in 27 ODIs for his nation. In the IPL, Shamsi has played 4 matches in which he picked up three wickets for Royals Challengers Bangalore, who had recruited him as a replacement player during the 2016 season.

Meanwhile, the Royals also revealed that seamer Andrew Tye won’t be available for the remainder of the IPL season.

“It is with great regret that I have to pull out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals,” Tye said in a release issued by the franchise.

“It has been a long year for me which has kept me away from home for a lengthy period, and the disappointment of not making it to the World Cup squad has added to the dismay.

“Therefore, keeping my best interests in mind, I had to make this tough decision of staying at home and preparing myself mentally and physically for next year’s T20 World Cup.”

Tye said he is gutted to not been able to play the remainder of IPL.

“I am gutted that I won’t be able to rejoin the Royals family this year, but like all the fans out there, I will be cheering the team on.”

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed fifth in the points table with three wins and four losses out of the seven games.