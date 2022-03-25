Rajasthan Royals remove tweet after skipper Sanju Samson calls for ‘professional’ behaviour

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson expressed his unhappiness with the official social media account of his IPL franchise after they posted an edited photo of him on Friday.

Replying to the tweet, Samson wrote, “Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional..”

Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional..@rajasthanroyals https://t.co/X2iPXl7oQu — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 25, 2022

Thereafter the original tweet was promptly deleted.

Samson also found support from India off-spinner R Ashwin who also called for ‘change.’

Always been upto something or the other. It’s about time https://t.co/kgZDwbPU7q pic.twitter.com/0TLmlJknIS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2022

“Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH. The management will revisit our overall digital strategy and appoint a new team in due course,” the Royals said in a statement released.

The tweet by Rajasthan Royals. (Screengrab) The tweet by Rajasthan Royals. (Screengrab)

“We realise that it is the IPL season and fans want the account to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Samson will lead the Royals in season 15 after making his captaincy debut in IPL 2022.