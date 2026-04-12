‘Matter to be dealt with seriousness it deserves’: Rajasthan Royals manager under investigation for using phone in dugout during IPL match

Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder is under investigation from the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the Indian cricket board after footage emerged of him using a mobile phone in the dugout during their IPL match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. The images show Bhinder using his device while seated next to 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that a decision in this regard will be taken after the ACSU submits its report.

“We have asked the ACSU to investigate the matter. The manager is allowed to have a mobile, but not in the dugout. You can use the mobile as an emergency measure or in case of a medical emergency,” Dhumal told The Indian Express.