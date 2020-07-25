scorecardresearch
Rajasthan Royals to release documentary of their 2019 campaign

The three-part series named "Inside Story" will be available on Jio platforms and will include interviews and "never-before-seen footage" from the Rajasthan Royals camp.

By: PTI | Published: July 25, 2020 4:38:59 pm
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Steve Smith and Ben Stokes feature in the documentary. (Source: PTI)

India Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals will release a documentary series on August 1, showcasing the franchise’s 2019 season campaign.

The three-part series named “Inside Story” will be available on Jio platforms and will include interviews and “never-before-seen footage” from the Royals camp, a release said on Saturday.

Featuring stars like skipper Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag, the documentary showcases the journey of a season in which Royals finished seventh out of eight teams.

The documentary has been in works since March last year with Royals agreeing to let a film crew follow them through the season.

Speaking on the release of the documentary series, Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said, “We are delighted to launch this documentary to entertain both Royals fans and sports lovers around the world during this challenging time. We hope this will increase the excitement and anticipation of the 800 million IPL fans.”

