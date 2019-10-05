Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son elected as RCA president

Following weeks of bitter political slugfest, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son and General Secretary at Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, Vaibhav Gehlot, was elected as the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association on Friday with the C P Joshi faction sweeping the RCA elections.

Gehlot defeated his opponent, Jodhpur District Cricket Association (DCA) Secretary Ram Prakash Choudhary, 25-6. Choudhary was propped by Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi after Dudi’s nomination was rejected by RCA Electoral Officer Rajani Ranjan Rashmi since he was held ineligible to contest the polls. On Tuesday, Rashmi had disqualified Nagaur DCA where Dudi is the president – allegedly over its proximity to former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi.

Along with Nagaur, Alwar DCA and Sri Ganganagar DCA were also suspended for similar reasons, thus bringing down the total number of voters from 35 to 32. Of Rajasthan’s 33 districts, each district’s DCA accounts for one vote, apart from one each for two international players of Rajasthan. While Gagan Khoda not exercising his franchise, Salim Durani turned up and voted Friday, hence a maximum of 31 votes were polled for each position Friday.

Gehlot was backed by outgoing RCA president C P Joshi, who is also the Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly. “The future of Rajasthan’s cricket is in safe hands,” Joshi Tweeted after Gehlot’s win. BJP leader Amin Pathan, part of Joshi camp, was elected as the vice president. Other members of the Joshi camp registered a win too, with Mahendra Sharma elected as Secretary, Krishan Kumar Nimawat being elected as Treasurer, Mahendra Nahar elected as the Joint Secretary and Devaram Choudhary being elected as Executive Member.

The election was preceded by flared tempers and DCA representatives being shifted by Joshi camp to a resort on Jaipur outskirts to prevent poaching. Dudi, who was the former Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, had likened Gehlot’s efforts for his son Vaibhav to that of “Dhritarashtra” from Mahabharata. He said that despite being a long-time Congress worker, he was hurt at “being stabbed in the back,” and has threatened to take the matter to the apex court.

Ahead of municipal and panchayat polls, as well as two assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, Nagaur Lok Sabha MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) chief Hanuman Beniwal, part of the NDA, leveraged the infighting in Congress and rallied behind Dudi, who is also a Jat, to consolidate Jat votes. With Dudi and Beniwal’s supporters clashing with police on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot – who has questioned Ashok Gehlot government over law and order – said that the “use of force by police could have been avoided.”

Joshi on Friday said that there was no politics and that CM is not involved in RCA elections. Talking to journalists, Vaibhav Gehlot profusely thanked Joshi and said that they have moved a proposal to make him RCA’s Chief Patron.

Despite the side effects, the win is especially good news for CM Gehlot since it comes in the backdrop of Vaibhav losing Lok Sabha elections to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur earlier this year. The CM, 68, hopes to gradually transfer his political capital to his son and the position of RCA chief came as the perfect opportunity.