Raina says having Kohli and Rohit gives India 90 percent chance of winning 2027 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been key players in the Indian ODI top order for a long while; however, as both players continue to age, every poor game or injury raises a question mark over their spot for the 2027 World Cup. While some believe they are needed, others are of the opinion that, given the depth in Indian cricket, they can be replaced.
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, however, favours the duo and said having both Rohit and Kohli in the side gives India a 90 per cent chance of winning the World Cup.
“We have a run machine at home, and we have a great captain who has won so many trophies in the IPL and for the country. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need no introduction because I have played a lot of matches with them. This time, we are playing the World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe, and I think having both of them in the team gives us a 90 percent chance of winning the trophy,” Raina said to Rediff.com.
Former Indian selector Sandeep Patil too praised both players’ contributions over the years but was relaxed about the prospect of the next generation replacing them if needed.
“It is up to these two players. Will they want to continue playing? Will they be able to maintain their fitness? What is the selectors’ strategy? Are the selectors looking ahead? Along with the current players, we always have to consider whether we have someone strong enough to replace them if the time comes for them to be left out of the team. And considering the Indian team’s bench strength, which…I don’t think there will be any problems, whether Virat or Rohit are in the team or not,” Sandeep said on SportsNext.
“These two players have been around for many years and will be regarded as legends. Rohit Sharma has been a remarkable player in white-ball cricket. As far as Virat is concerned, the more I say about him, the less it will be,” Patil added.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.