Raina says having Kohli and Rohit gives India 90 percent chance of winning 2027 World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been key players in the Indian ODI top order for a long while; however, as both players continue to age, every poor game or injury raises a question mark over their spot for the 2027 World Cup. While some believe they are needed, others are of the opinion that, given the depth in Indian cricket, they can be replaced.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, however, favours the duo and said having both Rohit and Kohli in the side gives India a 90 per cent chance of winning the World Cup.

“We have a run machine at home, and we have a great captain who has won so many trophies in the IPL and for the country. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need no introduction because I have played a lot of matches with them. This time, we are playing the World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe, and I think having both of them in the team gives us a 90 percent chance of winning the trophy,” Raina said to Rediff.com.