Rain washes out T20 final between Bangladesh-Afghanistan

The Twenty20 tri-series final between Bangladesh and Afghanistan was called off without a ball being bowled due to consistent rain on Tuesday.

As a result, the trophy was shared as per the rules of the tournament.

“Disappointing for the crowd, they came with a high expectation to watch a very good game of cricket,” said Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan.

“But unfortunately, we can’t control rain. It was an important match for us, we played some decent cricket leading up to the final. I think both teams ended up disappointed not to play the match.”

For Afghanistan, it marked the end of successful tour that also included a 224-run victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh. But captain Rashid Khan was also disappointed not to play the final.

“We would have definitely liked to have had a game and have a result,” he said. “But we can’t do anything about the weather. It was an incredible performance by the guys, so quite unlucky (to not have a result).”

Bangladesh won three matches in the group phase while Afghanistan won two.