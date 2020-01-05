Rain, leaking covers force abandonment of 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka

There have been claims that the covers used at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati for the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday were not efficient. (PTI Photo) There have been claims that the covers used at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati for the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday were not efficient. (PTI Photo)

The first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet patches on the field caused by a spell of rain just after the toss on Sunday.

Troublingly, rain had stopped for a long time but the match could still not be started because of the damp patches on the pitch.

Speaking from the ground, former cricketer and commentator Akash Chopra said that it seems that water seeped onto the pitch from the covers despite them being deployed to protect the pitch.

“It’s nothing but a school boy error. The 22-yard is a sacrosanct place and they have left a few holes in the cover as some amount of water seeped in. It is some amount of negligence. You can’t have an excuse at this level,” Chopra said.

Hopefully this won’t happen again. #IndvsSL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2020

The umpires held several inspections but the damp patches on the pitch did not allow the match to start, much to the disappointment of fans who had gathered in large numbers.

The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9.46 pm but the outfield could not be prepared in time.

The groundsmen even used vacuum driers and steam irons to remove the damp patches on the pitch, but it did not help much.

Water leaking through holes in covers. Vacuum cleaner, hair dryers and steam irons used unsuccessfully to dry the pitch. International cricket in India for 2020 has begun on a hilarious note. #INDvsSL — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) January 5, 2020

India had won the toss and elected to field first.

The second match of the three-match series will be played on Tuesday in Indore while the final game is scheduled to be held in Pune on January 10.

(With PTI inputs)

