Rahul Tripathi gets maiden India cap in the 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Top order batter Rahul Tripathi finally earned his maiden India cap ahead of the second India-Sri Lanka T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

Tripathi was brought in the eleven in place of Sanju Samson, who sustained a knee injury while fielding in the first T20I on Tuesday in Mumbai. The 31-year-old received his cap from India’s batting coach, Vikram Rathour.

Congratulations to Rahul Tripathi who is all set to make his T20I debut for India

Having scored close to 2000 runs in 74 IPL innings, Tripathi had an India appearance on the horizon for some time. He received his first call up to the India squad last summer when the team travelled to Ireland for two T20Is, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

Another change made by the hosts was the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh, who missed out on the first match owing to illness, in place of Harshal Patel

India will look to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series, having won the first match against the Asia Cup winners by two runs.

Playing XIs for 2nd T20I

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka