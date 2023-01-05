scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Rahul Tripathi gets maiden India cap in the 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Another change made by the hosts was the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh, who missed out on the first match owing to illness, in place of Harshal Patel.

Rahul Tripathi gets his maiden India cap ahead of the second T20I vs Sri Lanka. (BCCI/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Rahul Tripathi gets maiden India cap in the 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Top order batter Rahul Tripathi finally earned his maiden India cap ahead of the second India-Sri Lanka T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

Tripathi was brought in the eleven in place of Sanju Samson, who sustained a knee injury while fielding in the first T20I on Tuesday in Mumbai. The 31-year-old received his cap from India’s batting coach, Vikram Rathour.

Having scored close to 2000 runs in 74 IPL innings, Tripathi had an India appearance on the horizon for some time. He received his first call up to the India squad last summer when the team travelled to Ireland for two T20Is, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

Another change made by the hosts was the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh, who missed out on the first match owing to illness, in place of Harshal Patel.

India will look to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series, having won the first match against the Asia Cup winners by two runs.

Playing XIs for 2nd T20I

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 18:43 IST
Next Story

UPSC Essentials | Issue at a glance: SC’s ruling on Article 19

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 05: Latest News
close