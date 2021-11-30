Rahul Tewatia ties knots with fiancee Ridhi Panu

Cricketer Rahul Tewatia, got engaged to his fiancee Ridhi Panu on Tuesday.

Tewatia, 28, represents Haryana in the domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul Tewatia and Ridhi Panu had got engaged in February earlier this year.

Several cricketers including Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal attended Tewatia’s wedding ceremony.

Earlier this year Rahul Tewatia, was rewarded with a maiden call up by the BCCI to India’s home T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

Tewatia came into the limelight when he smashed 53 off 31 balls to successfully complete a record 224-run chase for Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah in the IPL 2021. Tewatia scored 8 runs off the first 19 balls before accumulating 45 off the next 12 he faced to help Rajasthan Royals gun down 224 against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) in Sharjah. Tewatia hit 7 sixes in that match-winning innings, including 5 maximums in the 17th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell.

The Haryana all-rounder had a decent outing in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He bagged four wickets in five matches with his leg-spin, while with the bat he only managed to score 50 runs, with 46 not out his highest score against Andhra.

The all-rounder will represent Haryana in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting from December 8. Haryana are in Elite Group C. Haryana will play their first match against Hyderabad on December 8 at newly-built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.