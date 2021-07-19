‘Rahul sir didn’t say anything, went with my instincts’: Prithvi Shaw after quickfire 43 in 1st ODI

Pieces of India's Prithvi Shaw helmet are are seen flying off after he was hit by the ball (Reuters)

Prithvi Shaw was at his explosive best against Sri Lanka on his return to ODI cricket. Shaw was adjudged as ‘Man of the match’ for his 24-ball 43 despite Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan scoring 85 and 59 respectively. Shaw got India off to a flier, their highest powerplay score since 2013. However, the opener lost his wicket after copping a serious blow to his helmet.

In the post-match presentation, Shaw said he was ‘okay’ despite the pain but admitted that the nasty blow to the helmet had an impact on his concentration. “I was disappointed with the shot when I got out. I lost a bit of focus after I was hit on the head,” the 21-year-old said.

Shaw scored nine boundaries during his short stay at the crease. The Mumbai opener said that he trusted his instinct and targeted loose deliveries. “Rahul sir didn’t say anything, I just went with my instinct and waited for the loose balls. Obviously wanted to keep the scoreboard ticking and yeah. Pitch was very nice. The first innings also was good but I think it got better in the second innings,” he said.

It was Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera’s nasty bouncer in the fifth over that ripped out the neck protector of Shaw’s helmet. On the very next ball he faced in the following over, he got out to spinner Dhananjaya de Silva trying to chip the ball over the fielders inside the circle.

The first ODI at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo turned out to be a one-sided affair as India chased down the modest total with seven wickets in hand and 80 balls to spare. India will play the next ODI at the same venue on July 20.