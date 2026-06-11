Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay named in India Under-19 squad for Sri Lanka tour

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Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid’s younger son Anvay Dravid has been included in India’s Under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka starting July 4. The junior selection panel headed by S Sharath announced the squads for the series which includes three one-dayers and two multi-day fixtures.
Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan has been named captain of both the teams and Anvay has been named in the white-ball squad. At 17 years and 45 days, Anvay was part of India’s Under-19 squad in the past as well in the lead up to the previous World Cup. Part of the India Blue team, he played in the tri-series, but his opportunities were limited to just one match. With age on his side, it was evident that he would be considered for the next cycle.
And with a new cycle beginning, Anvay has been picked for the India tour and he would be in line to play the next Under-19 World Cup provided he fits the qualification criteria.
In last year’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Anvay captained Karnataka to a quarterfinal spot. In the six matches that he played, he scored 220 runs with a high score of an unbeaten 82 to go with another half-century in Dehradun. Karnataka won four of the five matches to finish second in the group stages before losing to eventual champoions Hyderabad in the quarterfinal. Anway, top score of 82 came against Himachal Pradesh, when he came in at No 4 and took Karnataka home in the chase of 236. In that knock Anway’s knock came off 93 deliveries including 6 boundaries and two sixes. His other half-century (63 off 75) came in their defeat to Chandigarh in the group stage.
Earlier in 2024, Dravid’s elder son Samit Dravid was included in India’s Under-19 squad for the bilateral home series against Australia which was held in Pondicherry and Chennai. But because of an injury, Samit happened to miss the fixtures. And this time, his younger son has been included in one of the four Challenger Trophy teams.
India Men’s U19 One-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.
India Men’s U19 multi-day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata.
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