Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay named in India Under-19 squad for Sri Lanka tour

Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid’s younger son Anvay Dravid has been included in India’s Under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka starting July 4. The junior selection panel headed by S Sharath announced the squads for the series which includes three one-dayers and two multi-day fixtures.

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan has been named captain of both the teams and Anvay has been named in the white-ball squad. At 17 years and 45 days, Anvay was part of India’s Under-19 squad in the past as well in the lead up to the previous World Cup. Part of the India Blue team, he played in the tri-series, but his opportunities were limited to just one match. With age on his side, it was evident that he would be considered for the next cycle.