Rahul Dravid will be the coach for Sri Lanka tour: Sourav Ganguly

Rahul Dravid will coach the Indian cricket team for the short Sri Lanka series, confirmed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly. “Rahul Dravid will be the coach for the India tour to Sri Lanka,” Ganguly told The Indian Express.

The Indian squad for the Sri Lanka tour on Monday started their 14-days institutional quarantine in Mumbai.

Dravid has been coaching the India under-19 and India A teams for the past few years and developing India’s bench strength.

Though it seems almost certain that UAE will host the IPL in September, Ganguly said the board has written to Indian government for tax exemption and that the decision on whether to host it in India or UAE will be taken subsequently.

“We have written to Indian government on tax exemption. We are awaiting for their response. We still have time. The board will take decision on it soon,” he explained.

Though Indian board hasn’t made it official, they have also started work ing on the logistics on UAE hosting the T20 World Cup and Oman hosting the qualifiers of the championships. It is learnt that BCCI has blocked hotel bookings for the World Cup. International Cricket Council (ICC) and Indian board have already approached Oman to host the World Cup qualifiers.