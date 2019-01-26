Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul can still be ‘role models’, says Rahul Dravid

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid said that he is glad with COA’s decision to lift suspensions on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. The former right-handed batsman added that the controversial interview which landed the duo in trouble might act as a catalyst and help them reach their potential. Speaking to ESPNCrincinfo, the 46-year-old said, “I am glad the suspension has been lifted. There is an inquiry in the process which must be completed.”

The cricketers were sent back to India midway from the tour of Australia after they faced backlash for their inappropriate remarks on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan.

While many criticised CoA’s decision, Dravid feels that the players have admitted their mistake and it’s time to move on. Standing in support of the young cricketers, Dravid said, “No one is brushing this under the carpet. The players have been the first people to admit that they made a mistake. They already have suffered a lot publicly. It is time to move on. We also need to ensure we don’t overreact. At no stage are you condoning their action or the behaviour.”

Dravid also said that he has not watched the entire episode but he advised both Hardik and Rahul to be careful with their views and added that mistakes are a part of learning.

The India-A coach said, “I did not see the full show. I saw bits and pieces. At one level the players themselves have come out and said how disappointed they were with the way it came out, and rightly so. Clearly, when you are representing India you need to be a bit careful with your public views and comments that you make because it might be completely inappropriate to a lot of people. Having said that it is important to recognise and realise that sometimes these things can happen. Sportspersons and public figures can make mistakes. It is part of learning and growing up.”

He added: “I have coached both of them at various levels. I somehow just don’t feel that interview truly reflected the players. Hopefully, they will come back better and stronger from this. I will say honestly, I do believe that both of them have not yet achieved their obvious potential that they both have, and maybe this might be the catalyst that would lead them to reflect and help them reach the level and potential they can achieve in all forms of the game. If they can do that they can certainly be role models.”

Pandya is all set to join the Indian team in New Zealand will most probably find his name in the playing XI for the remaining ODIs. Rahul will be a part of the India A squad and will feature in the final three ODIs of the ongoing series against England Lions at home.