Rahul Dravid visits Team India during nets, gives words of wisdom to Rishabh Pant

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid and current head of cricket at National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru joined Virat Kohli & Co. during their practice session on Friday. Dravid was seen having a long chat with India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun. The legendary Indian cricketer met India head coach Ravi Shastri and gave a few words of wisdom to struggling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who registered a single-digit score in the previous T20I against South Africa at Mohali.

The 46-year-old has coached a number of players in the current side during their India A and Under-19 days including Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and others.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a photo of Dravid meeting Shastri on Friday with the caption, “When two greats of Indian Cricket meet”.

When two greats of Indian Cricket meet 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Vj3bAeGr8y — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2019

India will go up against Quinton de Kock-led South Africa in the final T20I of the three-match series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

India lead the T20I series by 1-0 with a win in the second T20I in Mohali where Kohli’s unbeaten 52-ball 72 helped the team win the match by seven wickets with six balls to spare. The first T20I at Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled because of rain.