Wednesday, November 17, 2021
As crowds come back to Indian stadiums, loudest cheer reserved for Rahul Dravid

By: Sports Desk |
November 17, 2021 7:50:13 pm
India vs New ZealandClockwise from left: A young spectator holds a placard welcoming India's new coach Rahul Dravid; Rahul Dravid plays with a soccer ball ahead of the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand; Venkatesh Iyer after being handed his India cap (AP/Twitter)

Crowds returned to an Indian cricket stadium at long last and brought an electrifying atmosphere with them as India took on New Zealand in the first T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday. The sound was thunderous as the enthusiastic crowd let it rip as soon as the players took to the field. The biggest cheer was, however, reserved for new coach Rahul Dravid.

As Dravid sauntered on to the pitch to examine what it had in store before the toss, the stadium welcomed him with deafening cheers.

It was also a big night for Venkatesh Iyer who was handed the India cap for the first time and he couldn’t have wished for a more momentous occasion to make his much anticipated debut.

“Everyone who plays cricket aspires to play for the country, so I feel good that I’ve been presented with this opportunity. Feels good to play under Rahul (Dravid) sir, I’m really excited and looking forward to it. As a cricketer you got to be flexible, and I’ll look to capitalise on the role I’ve been given. I’m ready to bat at any position, or bowl whenever I’ve been asked to. It’s wonderful to play in front of the (Indian) crowd, it’s great to have them back,” the debutant said.

Another player who came on the field to an outburst of emotions from the crowd was Ravichandran Ashwin, who is playing his 50th T20I.

Made In Heaven