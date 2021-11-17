As crowds come back to Indian stadiums, loudest cheer reserved for Rahul Dravid

Crowds returned to an Indian cricket stadium at long last and brought an electrifying atmosphere with them as India took on New Zealand in the first T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday. The sound was thunderous as the enthusiastic crowd let it rip as soon as the players took to the field. The biggest cheer was, however, reserved for new coach Rahul Dravid.

As Dravid sauntered on to the pitch to examine what it had in store before the toss, the stadium welcomed him with deafening cheers.

🎥 What does the pitch have in store? 🤔#TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid has a close look at the wicket. #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/cpK86uj51v — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2021

It was also a big night for Venkatesh Iyer who was handed the India cap for the first time and he couldn’t have wished for a more momentous occasion to make his much anticipated debut.

“Everyone who plays cricket aspires to play for the country, so I feel good that I’ve been presented with this opportunity. Feels good to play under Rahul (Dravid) sir, I’m really excited and looking forward to it. As a cricketer you got to be flexible, and I’ll look to capitalise on the role I’ve been given. I’m ready to bat at any position, or bowl whenever I’ve been asked to. It’s wonderful to play in front of the (Indian) crowd, it’s great to have them back,” the debutant said.

Another player who came on the field to an outburst of emotions from the crowd was Ravichandran Ashwin, who is playing his 50th T20I.