Dravid on what makes Sooryavanshi different: ‘No recipe for a player like him’

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid, who worked with Sooryavanshi at Rajasthan Royals after picking him at the 2024 mega auction for Rs 1.1 crore, described him as a “unique talent”.

All eyes will be on Stormont Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday as India weigh up whether to hand a debut to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the opening T20I against Ireland. The teenager has risen rapidly through the ranks, impressing at Under-19 and A levels as well as in the IPL, where his fearless batting has drawn widespread attention.

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid, who worked with Sooryavanshi at Rajasthan Royals after picking him at the 2024 mega auction for Rs 1.1 crore, described him as a “unique talent”.

“You’re looking at a really unique talent. I think it’s an incredible combination of ability to pick up a bowler’s speed and then cricket smarts, fearlessness. It’s a whole combination of things. I don’t think there’s a recipe for making a Sooryavanshi, I don’t think you can take any kid and say, do this, and he will become that good,” he told BBC.