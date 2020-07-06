Why did Rahul Dravid turn down the offer to be India head coach? Former CoA chief reveals

Virat Kohli shakes hands with former Indian cricketer and Chairman National Cricket Academy Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli shakes hands with former Indian cricketer and Chairman National Cricket Academy Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Source: AP)

Former Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai on Monday revealed why Rahul Dravid refused to take charge as the coach of the senior India men’s national cricket team.

Dravid, who was approached for the role after Anil Kumble’s departure, refused the offer citing professional and personal reasons.

“Look, in terms of potential for coaching, Dravid, Shastri and Kumble are the best in the business.”

“We definitely spoke to Rahul. He was engaged with the Under-19 team and he was involved with them. He had developed a road map on how to develop a team.”

“Rahul was very upfront with us. He said ‘look I have two boys growing up at home and I have been travelling with the Indian team all over the world and I am not able to give time and attention to them, I think I must stay at home also. And give time to my family,” Rai told Sportskeeda.

“I think that was a very fair request and though he would have been uppermost in mind. So, he was very much in the zone of consideration,” Rai said.

“He was bringing out fantastic results. He wanted to continue because he felt that there were some unfinished task with that team and he wanted to do it,” he added.

Ultimately, it was Ravi Shastri who took the job of coaching Team India in 2017.

Dravid was later appointed head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in July last year.

