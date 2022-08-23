scorecardresearch
Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; doubtful for Asia Cup

If Rahul Dravid fails another test and is prescribed a longer quarantine, then VVS Laxman is likely to coach India in Asia Cup.

Rahul Dravid didn't accompany the Rohit Sharma-led team that left for Dubai.

India coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for Covid 19 and is doubtful for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will wait on his status before deciding if they should deputise VVS Laxman, set to travel to India via Dubai from Zimbabwe today, for the Asia Cup. Dravid is set to take another Covid test.

“Dravid’s symptoms are mild. So we will wait and decide later whether we need to send VVS Laxman as his replacement or not. Laxman is already in Harare and they are supposed to take a flight to Dubai today. We can ask Laxman to stay back for a few days in Dubai until Dravid’s situation gets clear. We have asked Dravid to undergo another test,” a BCCI official said.

The India team is travelling to Dubai today and the players and support staff were given the option of flying straight from their respective destinations. Dravid, who was supposed to depart from Bangalore, tested positive and has been under isolation.

The Indian board is not sending any replacement soon and instead will wait for Dravid’s recovery. Until then, the bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has been asked to look after the team in Dubai.

India begin their Asia Cup campaign on August 28 with a game against arch rivals Pakistan.

In a statement, Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, noted, “Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in the UAE on 23rd August, 2022.”

The BCCI had given a few days’ break to Dravid and Laxman had coached the Indian team on their tour of Zimbabwe. Rahul’s support staff members Vikram Rathour, the batting coach, and Mhambrey, the bowling coach, were rested for Zimbabwe. Laxman was assisted by the former leg spinner Sairaj Bahutule and Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

Barring the break during the IPL, Dravid has been on the road for nine-and-half months and for five series since he took over last November.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:47:25 am
