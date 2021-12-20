Rahul Dravid calls for ‘good intensity’ as Team India hit hard in nets session in Centurion

Team India had an intense net session at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, ahead of their three-match Test series against South Africa, starting on December 26.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Team India’s first net session where newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid could be heard telling the players to put in a ‘quality practice’ and show ‘good intensity’ in the session.

“The next three days are going to be extremely important in terms of our preparations and getting ourselves ready for the first Test,” said Rahul Dravid

Batting coach Vikram Rathour said the batting conditions are difficult due to the overcast condition. “Today was a centre wicket practice session. It was a fresh wicket with overcast conditions, pretty challenging for the batters. So extremely happy with the way they went about it,” he said.

India’s middle-order batter, Shreyas Iyer, who has scored a century on his Test debut against New Zealand, deemed the conditions at the SuperSport Park in Centurion as ‘bowlers delight.’

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also shared his insights and said: “You have to be prepared for such conditions. Yes, we thought it would be sunny when we walked out here. Overcast conditions are always challenging from the bowlers’ perspective as well to hit the right areas. You will get these kinds of conditions in a Test match, and you should be able to exploit them.”

Veteran speedster Ishant Sharma has praised his fellow pacemen Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. He said: “It was damp initially, moving a bit. I think Jassi and Shami bowled pretty well. They (batsmen) played pretty well. They know what kind of bowlers they will face and how the conditions will be.”