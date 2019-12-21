Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores double ton in U14 cricket

Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s son, scored his maiden 200 in U14 state-level cricket this week. Samit Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s son, scored his maiden 200 in U14 state-level cricket this week.

Samit Dravid, former India cricketer Rahul Dravid’s son, scored a double century in an Under-14 state-level cricket match this week.

Samit, 14, scored 201 for Vice-President’s XI vs Dharwad Zone in Karnataka State Cricket Association’s Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Bengaluru. There were 22 fours in his 256-ball knock.

Following up in the second innings, he scored 94*. He also took figures of 3/26. The match ended in a draw.

Samit, a right-handed batsman, has been making headlines throughout his budding career.

Samit had scored a 150 for Mally Aditi International School in Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) BTR Cup Under-14 tournament match in 2018.

Two years before that, he scored 125 runs for Bangalore United Cricket Club (BUCC) against Frank against Frank Anthony Public School in the Tiger Cup cricket tournament. A 9-year old Samit also won the ‘Best Batsman’ accolade in a U-12 Gopalan Cricket Challenge in September 2015 for slamming three match-winning half-centuries (77*, 93, and 77) for Mallya Aditi.

Dravid, who played 164 Tests for India, in which he scored 13288 runs at an average of 52.31 in 286 innings, is currently in charge of the National Cricket Academy.

