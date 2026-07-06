Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay top scores for India Under-19 in loss to Sri Lanka

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Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, top-scored with 87 off 67 balls, but the knock proved to be in vain as India Under-19 went down to Sri Lanka Under-19 by 8 wickets in the second one-dayer in Hambantota on Monday.
With an eye on the next Under-19 World Cup, India have sent a new-look team to the island nation. None of the players who were part of the side that won the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year have made it to the squad this time, with Madhya Pradesh’s Yashbardhan Chauhan leading the team.
In the first game on Saturday, the Indian colts side had began the trip on a winning note, chasing 320 with four wickets to spare in the last over.
However, on Tuesday the hosts made a strong comeback. Winning the toss and batting first, India were rocked early with both the openers — Yashbardhan and Sagar Virk falling early. While VK Vineeth and Kushagra Ojha did steady them a bit, with a 67-run stand for the fourth wicket which came off 81 deliveries, Sri Lanka managed to end their stay in space of seven deliveries.
Those two quick wickets brought Anvay and Arjun Rajput together. The two, with a counter-attacking partnership of 144 off 126 didn’t just bring India back into the game, but to a big total as the conditions eased out. Anvay, who is the wicketkeeper, played a typically aggressive innings that he is known for, as his knock of 87 included 9 boundaries and a six. Arjun ended up making 76 off 81 with identical boundaries and six counts as Anvay.
But once both the set batsmen departed, India lost their way and couldn’t bat out their innings as they folded up for 285 in 47.2 overs.
In reply, Dimantha Mahavithana, the highly-rated prodigy from Kandy’s Trinity College, who was part of Sri Lanka team that played the World Cup, set up a successful chase with an unbeaten 155 off 153 deliveries. Though Dulnith Sigera departed early in the chase, Senuja Wekunagoda (60) and captain Vimath Dinsara with an unbeaten 56 played the perfect second fiddle as Sri Lanka comfortably chased down the target with two overs to spare.
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