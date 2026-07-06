Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay top scores for India Under-19 in loss to Sri Lanka

Anvay Dravid, who is the wicketkeeper, played a typically aggressive innings that he is known for, as his knock of 87 included 9 boundaries and a six. (SLC Photo)

Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, top-scored with 87 off 67 balls, but the knock proved to be in vain as India Under-19 went down to Sri Lanka Under-19 by 8 wickets in the second one-dayer in Hambantota on Monday.

With an eye on the next Under-19 World Cup, India have sent a new-look team to the island nation. None of the players who were part of the side that won the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year have made it to the squad this time, with Madhya Pradesh’s Yashbardhan Chauhan leading the team.

In the first game on Saturday, the Indian colts side had began the trip on a winning note, chasing 320 with four wickets to spare in the last over.