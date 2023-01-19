Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay named captain of Karnataka U-14 cricket team

Anvay Dravid, son of India men’s team head coach Rahul Dravid, is set to lead the Karnataka U-14 team in the inter-zonal tournament (South Zone).

Anvay’s elder brother, Samit, is a cricketer who has also represented his state at the U-14 level and scored two double tons.

Like his father, Anvay is also a wicketkeeper and will fulfill the role of a captain.

Anvay is known to be a good batter for his age and has been rewarded for his hard work and consistency with the bat.

In 2020, Anvay Dravid had made headlines after scoring a brilliant fifty in the he semi-final of the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I.

He fell short of his hundred by just 10 runs.

Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay named captain of Karnataka Under-14 Cricket team Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay named captain of Karnataka Under-14 Cricket team

Meanwhile, under the tutelage of Dravid, India beat New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Shubman Gill’s double hundred led the men in blue to victory.

Advertisement

“Just achieving his potential, many more to go,” said India head coach Rahul Dravid after Gill’s sensational knock.

The second ODI will be played in Raipur on Saturday and a victory in that game will see India register a series victory in their final ODI series of the 2022/23 home season.