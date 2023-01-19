scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay named captain of Karnataka U-14 cricket team

Rahul Dravid's son Anvay plays junior cricket for Karnataka.

Rahul Dravid along with his sons. (Facebook)
Listen to this article
Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay named captain of Karnataka U-14 cricket team
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Anvay Dravid, son of India men’s team head coach Rahul Dravid, is set to lead the Karnataka U-14 team in the inter-zonal tournament (South Zone).

Anvay’s elder brother, Samit, is a cricketer who has also represented his state at the U-14 level and scored two double tons.

Like his father, Anvay is also a wicketkeeper and will fulfill the role of a captain.

Anvay is known to be a good batter for his age and has been rewarded for his hard work and consistency with the bat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

In 2020, Anvay Dravid had made headlines after scoring a brilliant fifty in the he semi-final of the BTR Shield Under-14 Group I.

He fell short of his hundred by just 10 runs.

Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay named captain of Karnataka Under-14 Cricket team

Meanwhile, under the tutelage of Dravid, India beat New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Shubman Gill’s double hundred led the men in blue to victory.

Advertisement

“Just achieving his potential, many more to go,” said India head coach Rahul Dravid after Gill’s sensational knock.

The second ODI will be played in Raipur on Saturday and a victory in that game will see India register a series victory in their final ODI series of the 2022/23 home season.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 17:12 IST
Next Story

‘I can’t write about young love the way I used to’: Durjoy Datta at JLF 2023

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 19: Latest News
close