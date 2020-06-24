Rahul Dravid beats Sachin Tendulkar in Wisden poll on greatest Indian Test batsman

Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo/AFP) Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo/AFP)

Rahul Dravid is the greatest Indian Test batsman, according to a poll conducted on social media by Wisden India. Dravid beat Tendulkar by a narrow margin of votes in the final round of voting.

Dravid got 52 per cent of the votes, with as many as 11,400 fans taking part in the final round of voting. “Much like Dravid batted during his playing career, he dug in and fought back in the poll, eventually crossing the line with a decent lead at the very end,” said the Wisden India report.

The poll initially had 16 Indian batting greats, with Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli being the two others to have made it through to the ‘semi finals’. Gavaskar beat Kohli in the ‘third-place play-off’ by a narrow margin.

Speaking about Dravid and Tendulkar recently, their India teammate VVS Laxman had said Dravid had reached close to Tendulkar’s level with his ‘sheer hardwork’.

