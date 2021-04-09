Rahul Dravid dons the avatar of ‘angry young man’, leaves Virat Kohli surprised

Rahul Dravid as seen in CRED's new advertisement. (Screengrab)

Rahul Dravid, the former India captain, has been the epitome of a gentleman in cricket. During his playing days, he was known for his perfect technique and cool temperament.

But in a new advertisement for CRED, the 48-year-old can be seen unleashing his road rage. Stuck in a traffic jam, Dravid loses his cool and yells at other commuters.

After the advertisement surfaced online, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was taken aback on witnessing Dravid’s whole new avatar.

“Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” Kohli wrote.

CRED has rolled out its first ad film for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) featuring Dravid and actor Jim Sarbh. This is the first of six films for this year’s tournament.

The campaign was written and conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai, Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide.

As for IPL 2021, Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai later on Friday.

MI are looking to become the first team to complete a hat-trick of IPL titles.