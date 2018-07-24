Rahul Dravid chooses Sachin Tendulkar to ‘bat for his life’

Rahul Dravid is the coach of the India junior teams. Rahul Dravid is the coach of the India junior teams.

Former India batsman, captain and now coach Rahul Dravid has opened up on variety of topics in a rapidfire conversation. ‘The Wall’ of Indian cricket who achieved plenty across formats and made a mark in each of them, was recenty inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame. Now playing the role of nurturing talent of the future, Dravid has already seen the junior wards win the U19 World Cup and many more have made giant strides in finding inclusion in senior side.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he answered 25 questions on cricket, life, personality and somewhat whacky in “superhero power he wants”. Let’s go through them all:

If you were not a cricketer, what would you have been?

Rahul Dravid (RD): Something related to Commerce or Accoounts.

What’s the one skill you would have liked to have borrowed from another batsman’s game?

RD: Brian Lara’s flair. I loved his creativity and flair.

One bowler from history you would have loved to have faced?

RD: Michael Holding or Jeff Thomson. Just for a few balls though and definitely not without a helmet!

If you could win one trophy in a sport other than cricket, which one would it be?

RD: Any Olympic gold would do. Even an Olympic gold for watching would be amazing. To win an Olympic gold would be incredible.

233 in Adelaide, 180 in Kolkata or 81 in Jamaica – which is your favourite?

RD: It is very hard to pick just one. Each is very significant but I would say, in some ways, 81 in Jamaica is less recognised. I’d say that.

If you had to pick your own nickname, what would it be?

RD: Rahul. Can we just call me Rahul?

A batsman from the past you would’ve liked to have had a partnership with?

RD: I would have loved to have partnered Sunil Gavaskar. And hopefully Gavaskar would have gotten out and GR Viswanath would have walked in. That would be cool. They were my childhood heroes growing up.

What would be the title of your autobiography?

RD: ‘A book that was never written’ *laughs*

Who has been your role model in life?

RD: A lot of my thoughts and values have been programmed by my parents. A lot of what I do and believe in has come from my parents.

Did you have any superstitions while playing?

RD: Not really a superstitious person but I did put on my right pad first. Started as a habit – tendency was to go down first on my left knee and put on right pad first. But not really a superstition.

Which is the finest book you’ve read?

RD: It’s not the finest book but it is a book that influenced me as a youngster. It is Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach. I read it as a 15-16 year old and resonated with what I was trying to do at that stage in life. It came in at a time when I was trying to make cricket into a career.

What is your favourite holiday destination?

RD: We (the family) like the forest a lot. We go to places like that in Karnataka and try to do it at least once a year if not more.

If you could eat only one thing for the rest of your life, what would you pick?

RD: I’ve got a real sweet tooth so I would go chocolates. As long as it doesn’t affect my body. But if I’m picking one for the rest of my life, it shouldn’t affect my body.

If you could play a prank on one of your team-mates, who you pick and what would you do?

RD: Shared the room with Venkatesh Prasad quite a few times and Venky was incredibly clean. So just for him to walk up to a messy room and the look on his face would be priceless.

What is the most memorable headline about you that you remember from your career?

RD: ‘Dravid helps St. Joseph’s win title’. I think that’s one of the earliest in my career but first time your name comes in the paper, you remember it. I was all excited about it and hope they get the spelling right. A lot of times in my early career, a lot of the reports said ‘David’ while the scoreboard would say ‘Dravid’.

Amongst the present crop of bowlers, who do you think would have troubled you the most?

RD: I’m not that old! I’ve played with a quiet a few of them and been troubled enough! Someone like Mitchell Starc maybe but I’ve played him. Kagiso Rabada maybe. If you’re counting Indian bowlers, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) would be quite a challenge. Facing Bhuvi with the new ball with his ability to get the ball to move away and come back in would be a great challenge.

What do you love the most about being retired?

RD: Not having to play fast bowlers and bouncers. I love that! I don’t have to wake up thinking how am I going to play someone bowling 145kmph.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be and why?

RD: I am a little bit old fashioned so anything Superman could do – fly from anywhere into anything.

A non-cricketing sportsperson you admire and would look to meet?

RD: Have him him but Roger Federer is really someone I’ve watched and admired with the way he’s carried himself and what he’s done. I watched him once at Wimbledon and was a fanboy moment, took a photograph so it was loving going to Wimbledon and getting to meet him once.

Which is your favourite stadium to watch cricket in?

RD: I would say Lord’s. The vibe of Lord’s, I’ve always loved Lord’s. There’s just something about it, the history of it, love the atmosphere and the vibe.

If you were to watch a band or a singer perform live, who would it be?

RD: Bob Dylan or Bruce Springsteen. If you’re in a concert, you want to see Springsteen. I’ve seen some on video but the atmosphere live would be something else.

One batsman you’d choose to bat for your life?

RD: The best guy I’ve played with was Sachin Tendulkar. In terms of quality and class, so I’d pick Sachin at his best.

If you were to be summed in a hashtag, what would it be?

RD: #Uncomplicated

What’s the funniest sledge you’ve faced as a batsman?

RD: When I walked in at Calcutta, I was walking in at No 3 in the first Test and by the time it finished, I was at number six. I was reminded that I’d be number 12 which I thought was really funny. And it was a real possibility!

RD: If a movie was made on you, who would you like to play you?

Aamir Khan maybe.

