Rahul Dravid on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘Be patient with him’

After a successful Indian Premier League season and then becoming the youngest Indian player to don the Indian jersey (breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record with his T20I debut), 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently playing for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarter final against North East Zone.

The Bihar cricketer picked up two wickets in North East Zone’s second innings after he fell for eight runs in East Zone’s first innings. Former India head coach Rahul Dravid believes that the Indian team management needs to be patient with Sooryavanshi in terms of giving him a chance in red-ball cricket. Dravid also explained why he believes Sooryavanshi’s break into the Indian Test XI will be a tricky one considering how the current Indian Test batsmen are performing.

“With Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi), you’ve got to be patient. He’s only 15 years old, and from what I’ve seen of the kid, I have no doubt that, given the opportunity to practice and play domestic cricket and a couple of seasons of red-ball cricket, he will be able to hold his own in the Test match team. Whether he’ll be able to break into the XI with the guys already performing, that’s a different story and a tricky one,” Dravid said while speaking to JioHotstar.

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Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest player to hit a century in IPL with his hundred against Gujarat Titans in last year’s IPL, started this year with a knock of 175 runs in the U-19 World Cup final against England to guide India to the title.

The youngster then amassed 776 runs in 16 IPL matches at a strike rate of 237.30. Sooryavanshi’s feat also made him the first uncapped player ever to score 700 runs in a single IPL season this year apart from him becoming the first player in T20 history to score 500 powerplay runs in a single edition of a tournament. In the six T20Is played so far in his career, Sooryavanshi has scored 193 runs at a strike rate of 189.21.

Prior to this week’s Duleep Trophy encounter, Sooryavanshi had played in eight First Class matches with an average of 17.25. Dravid believes that the youngster will be busy playing in white ball format for India in the coming years and it’s yet to be seen whether Sooryavanshi can play two full seasons in domestic cricket amid the packed international schedule for the Indian team.

“Whether he’ll have the time to play two full seasons of domestic cricket because he’ll be so busy playing for India in the white-ball format, I’m not sure about that. So skill-wise, I think there is no problem; whether he will be able to do it because of schedules might be a bit more tricky,” added Dravid.