Rahul Dravid on list of speakers for BJP yuva morcha meet, confirmation awaited 

Former India captain and present coach Rahul Dravid figures on the list of speakers received by the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is hosting the party’s Yuva Morcha’s National Working Committee session in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. However, the hosts are yet to receive confirmation from India’s all-time batting great. Dravid, meanwhile, didn’t comment on the invite. Text message to him went unanswered.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP’s Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria said, “”As I’m host for the meeting I have received 12 tentative names of speakers, who are expected to address the youth. The list has come from the BJP youth wing office in Delhi. The list has the name of Rahul Dravid, however, his confirmation is awaited. We will get to know if he is coming by May 12”.

As per Naheria Dravid, like other speakers, is expected to talk about his journey and share his experience on how to excel in life.

When asked if BJP Youth president Tejasvi Surya, who is Member of Parliament, from Bangalore south constituency has approached Dravid, Nehria said, “Maybe but I’m not sure. As I’m hosting this meeting my duty is to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Other top BJP leaders will also be present.”

It is learnt that BJP president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Ministers and top party office-bearers are expected to attend the meeting. The meeting comes ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that are expected to take place this year.

During his playing days and even after retirement, Dravid has been known on the cricket circuit for his eloquence. He was the first non-Australian to be invited to deliver the Bradman Oration.

His talk, at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra , had the right mix of wit and wisdom. In his typical understated tone he started the lecture by comparing his batting approach to that of Bradman. “It is however, incongruous, that I, an Indian, happen to be the first cricketer from outside Australia, invited to deliver the the Bradman Oration. I don’t say that only because Sir Don once scored a hundred before lunch at Lord’s and my 100 at Lord’s this year took almost an entire day.”