Rahul Dravid on list of speakers for BJP yuva morcha meet, confirmation awaited 

Updated: May 10, 2022 1:11:19 pm
Former India captain and present coach Rahul Dravid figures on the list of speakers received by the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is hosting the party’s Yuva Morcha’s National Working Committee session in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. However, the hosts are yet to receive confirmation from India’s all-time batting great. Dravid, meanwhile, didn’t comment on the invite. Text message to him went unanswered.
Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP’s Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria said, “”As I’m host for the meeting I have received 12 tentative names of speakers, who are expected to address the youth. The list has come from the BJP youth wing office in Delhi. The list has the name of Rahul Dravid, however, his confirmation is awaited. We will get to know if he is coming by May 12”.
As per Naheria Dravid, like other speakers, is expected to talk about his journey and share his experience on how to excel in life.
When asked if BJP Youth president Tejasvi Surya, who is Member of Parliament, from Bangalore south constituency has approached Dravid, Nehria said, “Maybe but I’m not sure. As I’m hosting this meeting my duty is to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Other top BJP leaders will also be present.”
It is learnt that BJP president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Ministers and top party office-bearers are expected to attend the meeting. The meeting comes ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that are expected to take place this year.
During his playing days and even after retirement, Dravid has been known on the cricket circuit for his eloquence. He was the first non-Australian to be invited to deliver the Bradman Oration.
His talk, at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra , had the right mix of wit and wisdom. In his typical understated tone he started the lecture by comparing his batting approach to that of Bradman. “It is however, incongruous, that I, an Indian, happen to be the first cricketer from outside Australia, invited to deliver the the Bradman Oration. I don’t say that only because Sir Don once scored a hundred before lunch at Lord’s and my 100 at Lord’s this year took almost an entire day.”
Dravid later spoke about the need to correct Indian cricket’s perception globally.”At the moment, to much of the outside world, Indian cricket represents only two things – money and power. Yes, that aspect of Indian cricket is a part of the whole, but it is not the complete picture. As a player, as a proud and privileged member of the Indian cricket team, I want to say that, this one-dimensional, often cliched image relentlessly repeated is not what Indian cricket is really all about.
“I cannot take all of you into the towns and villages our players come from, and introduce you to their families, teachers, coaches, mentors and team-mates who made them international cricketers. I cannot take all of you here to India to show you the belief, struggle, effort and sacrifice from hundreds of people that runs through our game.”
Later Dravid also gave the prestigious MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture organised by the BCCI. It is here he had pointed to the problem of age fraud in junior cricket and also stressed at the need to groom talent.
“With very young children coming into the game, the coach needs to have the patience and expertise to handle children and make sure that their first engagement with the game starts with having a good time. With loving what they do. We must find a way to educate coaches through whatever media works. Our coaches, like our people, are diverse; some may not look at 50-page documents with any affection. It is where Indian cricket should seek to draft and adopt a universally-applied Junior Cricket Policy. It doesn’t have to be a mind numbing 50 page document; it can be a well-explained simple framework,” he had said.
