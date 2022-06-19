Rahul Dravid on wearing coach’s hat: ‘Journey has been challenging, saw 6 captains in last 8 months’

Before India battled South Africa in the series-deciding fifth T20 International in Bangalore, India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that his stint with the senior men’s team has been exciting and challenging at the same time. However, the 49-year-old also pointed out the frequent changes in captaincy across formats and how it has helped create more leaders in the team.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“Journey as head coach been challenging saw 6 captains in last 8 months, which actually wasn’t the plan when I started, but it’s the nature of the number of games we are playing, it’s the nature of Covid, so I have had to work with quite a few people, it has been great fun. A lot of other guys have got an opportunity to lead, we have got opportunities to create more leaders in the group. We have constantly strived to get better, we have tried a lot of different people. ” Dravid said in the pre-match interaction on Star Sports.

“It (coaching) has been quite exciting, it has been good fun, I must say. It’s been challenging as well, we have got six captains in the last eight monthsIn the last eight months, touring South Africa was a bit of a disappointment in terms of Test cricket. Our white ball cricket has been good though, shows the character of the team. It was incredible to see the fast bowling talent we have (during the IPL), especially with few of the bowlers clocking such (fast) speed. A lot of youngsters got an opportunity to showcase their skills, and a lot of them came good, those are really good signs for Indian cricket, exciting times ahead,” Dravid added.

Dravid’s confidence has rubbed off on the rest of the side and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sounded confident before the game.

“I am very excited (to play at the Chinnaswamy) after a long time. This is a very small ground, so I try to vary my lengths. Batters prefer to score more sixes than fours at this venue. If you try to contain the batters here, you’ll definitely concede more runs. I was bowling a bit quicker in the first two matches, hence, even if it was a good delivery, it wasn’t turning as much. So I tried to change the seam position (in the last 2 games), and I tried to vary the angles too.

“Winning a couple of matches on the bounce, you’ll definitely be confident as a side, going into the final, said Chahal.

Meanwhile, South Africa won the toss and opted to field against India in the series-deciding fifth T20 International on Sunday. With the same playing XI in the final game of the series, India have become the first-ever T20I side to go through a 5-match series with the same starting eleven.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 South Africa have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the fifth & final T20I of the series. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/uAE094Srh7 #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/XjlFe4GMdo — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2022

Keshav Maharaj is leading the visitors in the absence of injured Temba Bauma.

South Africa made three changes with Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagisio Rabada coming in place of Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen.India remained unchanged.