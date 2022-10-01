‘Till I get official confirmation that he is ruled out (of the T20 World Cup), we will always be hopeful’: Rahul Dravid on Jasprit Bumrah

The news of Jasprit Bumrah’s injury has rocked Indian cricket upside down with less than a month left in India’s T20 World Cup campaign to begin in Australia.

But the India head coach Rahul Dravid is optimistic and not willing to rule out the leader of the men in blue pace attack just yet.

“Till I get official confirmation that he is ruled out (of the T20 World Cup), we will always be hopeful,” India head coach Rahul Dravid said in a press conference when asked about Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness and availability for the upcoming tournament in Australia.

Bumrah didn’t play the first T20 against South Africa Wednesday and, a day later, flew to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the back condition to be monitored. The 28-year-old was later replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the India squad for the South Africa T20Is.

“We have been told that his injury is not looking good at the moment and it looks like he won’t be travelling to Australia with the Indian team. The medical team will soon submit a detailed report,” a BCCI official had confirmed to The Indian Express.

Bumrah had only played two matches in the India T20I series vs Australia since his return from a back injury rehabilitation that kept him out of action post the India tour of England in July.

Bumrah’s importance to the team was underlined by their captain Rohit Sharma before the start of the T20 series against Australia earlier this month.

“Bumrah is a very important player. The way he has performed over the last few years has been fantastic. He is an attacking bowler and if such a bowler isn’t a part of the team, it doesn’t go well for the team,” Rohit had said.