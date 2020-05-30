‘I told Dravid he was not out’: Rashid Latif recalls Mushtaq Ahmed’s huge appeal at Sharjah

Rahul Dravid disappointed after being wrongfully adjudged caught behind (Source: Youtube screengrab) Rahul Dravid disappointed after being wrongfully adjudged caught behind (Source: Youtube screengrab)

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif recalled an incident when the umpire’s misjudgment cost Rahul Dravid his wicket in the first ODI of Sharjah Cup in 1996. Dravid was dismissed for a score of 3 when India needed a big partnership in the run chase of 272 having lost four wickets for 91.

Leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed got the better of him with a delivery inviting him to drive. Dravid missed the ball and moved away from the wicket as the Pakistan players appealed for caught behind. The wicketkeeper Latif seemed confident and the umpire raised his finger. Dravid was visibly disappointed by the decision as he walked back to the dressing room with half his side down.

“They played against us in Sharjah. Rahul, unfortunately, was caught behind. Mushtaq Ahmed bowled a delivery and made a huge appeal. We appealed alongside him, he was given out. After the match, Dravid asked ‘was I out’, and I said ‘no, brother, Mushtaq tang karta hai bohot (It’s Musthaq’s habit to appeal),” Latif said in a YouTube show ‘Caught Behind’.

India lost the match by 38 runs despite Nayan Mongia and Sanjay Manjrekar scoring half-centuries and sharing a 116-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Latif also recalled Dravid’s Test debut alongside former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly against England in 1996.

“Both Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly had made their debuts in England and incidentally we were also there at that point of time in 1996. We met with the entire team when the Prime Minister invited us for lunch. I met these two young cricketers. They both played well,” Latif asserted.

Dravid scored 95 whereas Ganguly scored his maiden Test century to enter the history books. The performances from debutants helped India take an 85-run lead helping them draw the Test at Lord’s.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd