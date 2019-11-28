IPL teams miss a trick by not using more domestic talent in coaching: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid acknowledges the crowd during a grand parade of India’s former cricket captains during the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata. (AP Photo) Rahul Dravid acknowledges the crowd during a grand parade of India’s former cricket captains during the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata. (AP Photo)

Rahul Dravid, former India captain and NCA director, has stressed on the need for more Indian coaches in the cash-rich tournament.

Dravid, who has had stints as a coach in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils in the past, also said that Indian coaches need to be given adequate time to flourish.

“I believe we’ve got some very good coaches, a lot of good people. I’m fully confident [in their ability]. Just as we have a lot of talent in the cricket department, we have a lot of talent in the coaching department,” Dravid said in Lucknow on Thursday.

“We need to give them confidence and time to flourish. I’m sure they will do it,” he added.

“It does sometimes disappoint me when a lot of our boys don’t get opportunities as assistant coaches in IPL,” he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Honestly, there are so many Indian players in the IPL, there’s so much of local knowledge [among our coaches]. I feel a lot of teams could actually benefit from using a lot of our Indian coaches in the IPL.”

“They know the Indian players better, they understand them better. Even as assistant coaches… there is a lot of talent and ability. It just needs to be given the opportunity, and flourish,” he explained.

“A part of our goal is to create a programme for coaches as well, so that we can give them certain skills in which they can develop – and hopefully then get the opportunities to work at a slightly higher level,” Dravid said. “I think a lot of IPL teams miss a trick by not using more domestic talent in the coaching area and the talent identification area, even if it is as assistants. That’s my personal opinion.”

“It’s not for me to decide for franchises and head coaches what they do, but I think they miss a trick by not involving more Indian coaches. Indian coaches understand and know the system, and they know a lot of Indian players. Every IPL team has at least 17-18 Indian players. It’s my personal view, but I would love to see a lot of our boys get the opportunity to be in and around that environment. Hopefully we can work with some teams to try and ensure that.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the young Indian seamers, the 46-year-old said, “Every year now in Under-19 cricket, we’ve had some very good fast bowlers,” Dravid said. “Last time, (in the Under-19 World Cup 2018), we had three of them in Kamlesh (Nagarkoti), Shivam (Mavi) and Ishan (Porel). This year also you will see some good fast bowlers in the team.”

