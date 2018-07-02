Rahul Dravid inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Rahul Dravid is the fourth highest Test run scorer of all time. (Source: Express FileExpress Photo by Rajesh Stephan. 28.10.2015) Rahul Dravid is the fourth highest Test run scorer of all time. (Source: Express FileExpress Photo by Rajesh Stephan. 28.10.2015)

Rahul Dravid was on Sunday inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, becoming only the fifth Indian to receive the honour after Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble. The Indian cricket legend was inducted alongwith former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and England batting great Claire Taylor. With 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches, Dravid is fourth on the list of all-time highest run getters in the longest format of the game behind only Sachin Tendulkar, Ponting and Jacques Kallis.

In a video message, Dravid said, “It’s a great honour and privilege to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. I’m thankful to the ICC for giving me this honour. It’s a privilege to be in a group of people I have looked up to and I have admired as a young man growing up in my journey as a cricketer. I love to be able to thank so many people who have made it possible for me to have a career in this sport and to fulfill my dreams.

“My parents, my young family, my wife and two kids, my so many friends, colleagues that I have played with and played against who have enriched my game, my many coaches right from the time I was a boy in school and the coaches that I have played for India have really helped me develop my potential. I would not be here if not for the support and love that they have given me and I’m truly thankful and grateful for it.”

Dravid, who is currently coach of India A, wasn’t present for the occassion to receive the honour as he is currently with the India A team that is touring England.

