‘It just kind of feels right, right?’: Rahul Dravid on Indian cricket’s golden era

India have been on a dominant run in the cricketing field, having won each of the last two men’s T20 World Cups, the women’s ODI World Cup, the men’s U-19 World Cup as well as the women’s U-19 T20 World Cup over the last two years. Amid this golden era, Rahul Dravid, the legendary former India captain and head coach, believes Indian cricket is finally witnessing a perfect alignment of its vast potential with on-field success.

“It just kind of feels right, right?. Almost everything coming together at this point of time where Indian cricket has always had great potential and it’s (about) realising that potential on the field as well. Off the field, I think we’ve always had everything we needed and on the field, it’s been great to see that potential being realised.”Dravid, honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award during the BCCI’s annual awards function, told Star Sports.

“It’s been phenomenal. It’s just been amazing to see the way Indian cricket has grown over these three decades,” he said reflecting from the time he made his debut in 1996.

“Indian cricket has always had amazing talent. We’ve always had really good administrators. We’ve always had really good coaches (and) we’ve been able to back that up with incredible infrastructure. We’ve always had a fantastic domestic system, (a) very good junior cricket system.” “â€¦ and some of the most incredible fans in the world. The kind of supporters and fans that we have, deserved all of this to come together, to have success on the field. It’s amazing to see how that all of that is coming together now.” Dravid, who coached India to the T20 World Cup win in 2024, credited the current side for living up to the expectations.

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“It was just lovely to see… Just the performance of the world T20 side, the expectations were immense. They started off as favourites, and it’s not always easy,” Dravid said.

“Yes, of course, they’re a very good side, but it’s not always easy to start off as favourites and be there right at the end and lift a trophy. It comes with its own pressures, its own challenges. It was just really good to see Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) and Gautam (Gambhir) and the team really do that,” he said.

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Dravid was also pleased with the success of Sanju Samson, adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his incredible performances towards the end.

“It was really nice to see Sanju (to) be able to sort of get it all together in those final three games – very important games for India. For a long time, Sanju has been in and out of the team. He has performed well, he (also) has had some tough times. It was just really good to see someone like him who’s worked pretty hard.” “It’s really nice to see when it all comes together and the success that he did (at) such a critical and important phase for Indian cricket,” said Dravid.

(With PTI inputs)