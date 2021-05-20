Rahul Dravid set to coach India during Sri Lanka tour, claims report

Rahul Dravid, the former India captain and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, is set to be the head coach of Team India during the six-match limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in July.

India will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs in Sri Lanka during the second half of July when the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in England for a five-match Test series.

“The coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of India ‘A’ boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage,” a BCCI official told ANI.

The tour of Sri Lanka will prove to be Dravid’s second stint with India after working as a batting consultant during the England tour in 2014.

Before taking over as the head of NCA in 2019, Dravid had worked closely with the current crop of youngsters at the U-19 level as well as in India A setup.

The India squad for the Sri Lanka series is expected to be selected at the end of June. The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, 19 and the T20Is are expected to be played between July 22-27.